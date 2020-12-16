close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Pakistan

December 16, 2020

Five killed during firing in Balochistan's Panjgur district

Pakistan

Wed, Dec 16, 2020
QUETTA: Five people were killed and three injured in firing by some unknown persons near Prom area  in Balochistan's Panjgur district on Wednesday, according to deputy commissioner Razzaq Sasoli.

The dead bodies and injured people were shifted to a hospital and the area has been sealed, according to the Levies force.

DC Sasoli said that the  investigation of the incident is under way.

