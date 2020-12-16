Five killed during firing in Balochistan's Panjgur district

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Five people were killed and three injured in firing by some unknown persons near Prom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district on Wednesday, according to deputy commissioner Razzaq Sasoli.
The dead bodies and injured people were shifted to a hospital and the area has been sealed, according to the Levies force.
DC Sasoli said that the investigation of the incident is under way.