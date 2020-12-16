BTS’s RM spills the beans behind his ‘beefed-up’ physique: 'I went for a health screening'

BTS’s RM recently left the internet is gobsmacked over his latest body fat percentage stats and ARMYs cannot get enough of his toned up bod.



He told Weverse, “I went for a health screening and my weight went from 70.1 kg to 73.6 kg and my skeletal muscle mass went up 3.5! Exercising a little bit this year was worth it.”

“I’ve been on my diet for five days…my current body fat percentage is 15% and I’m trying to hit 10% so I plan on working out five days out of the week.” (sic)



While his focus is on eating clean and building a leaner physique, RM also awards himself the option to let loose once in a while, no matter how regretful he may feel the next day.

While answering questions for the group’s BE-hind Story video, RM touched upon his latest ‘regretful’ cheat meal and admitted, “Yesterday was my cheat day, but it was more like a hit on my face.”

Reason being that his late night craving for jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) rendered his hard work “useless.”







