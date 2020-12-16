PM Imran Khan in Peshawar to inaugurate multiple developmental

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during an event. Photo: File

Prime minister will inaugurate an ICC-standard cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex and a cardiology institute

He will also inaugurate a high-rise flats scheme under the Provincial Housing Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar where he will inaugurate multiple developmental projects in the city during his one day-long visit today.

He will inaugurate an ICC-standard cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex and a cardiology institute.

He will also chair a meeting of the KP cabinet, will be briefed on the Kamyab Jawan Programme performance in the northwestern province, and attend a cheque distributing ceremony.

The premier will also inaugurate a high-rise flats scheme under the Provincial Housing Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera.

It is pertinent to mention that today marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 134 children and 19 adults.