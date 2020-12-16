close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

PM Imran Khan in Peshawar to inaugurate multiple developmental

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during an event. Photo: File
  • Prime minister will inaugurate an ICC-standard cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex and a cardiology institute
  • He will also inaugurate a high-rise flats scheme under the Provincial Housing Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar where he will inaugurate multiple developmental projects in the city during his one day-long visit today.

He will inaugurate an ICC-standard cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex and a cardiology institute.

He will also chair a meeting of the KP cabinet, will be briefed on the Kamyab Jawan Programme performance in the northwestern province, and attend a cheque distributing ceremony.

The premier will also inaugurate a high-rise flats scheme under the Provincial Housing Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera.

It is pertinent to mention that today marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 134 children and 19 adults. 

