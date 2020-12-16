Veteran Pakistani actress Firdous Begum passes away: family sources

Veteran Pakistani film actress Firdous Begum has died at the age of 75, family sources confirmed.



The media outlets, citing family sources reported on Wednesday that the actress was hospitalized three days back after suffering from a stroke.

She was being treated at a local hospital in Lahore.

The Heer Ranja actress was rushed to hospital on Monday in critical condition and was diagnosed with brain hemorrhage.

Other films of Firdous, who started her career in Fanoos (1963) included Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat.

