A number of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans are distraught after their latest Spotify deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ruffled feathers after they signed a multi-year deal with Spotify.



Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making podcasts now, there are a number of fans who are distraught after the couple's latest business deal.

Some have even decided to cancel their subscription of the streaming app after the couple's controversial commercial contract.

“I can’t think of anything worse than these two vomiting up their word salad," a royal fan tweeted. Another user said: “Kind of getting sick of them TBH.” A third wrote, “*Cancels Spotify subscription*”.

Another user said, “Will be more likely to spend my time cancelling my subscription than putting the kettle on thanks, off to research other streaming options.”

Talking about the deal, Spotify chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff said, "We are proud to partner with the Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform."