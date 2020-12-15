Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy (L) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). Photo: ISPR

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy.

"During the meeting, the two leaders discussed several important issues, including the regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries," a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.



According to Geo News, Ambassador Al Malkiy once again affirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially related to regional issues.



The army chief also had a meeting with the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Vice-Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (retired).



During the interaction, matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation, were discussed. The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in the fight against terrorism.