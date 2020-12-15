Govt raises petrol prices for rest of December

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has raised the prices of petroleum products by a significant margin for the rest of December, a notification issued on Tuesday showed.
According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, from December 16 onwards, petrol will cost Rs3 more per litre.
A similar increase has been put into effect for the price of diesel, which will also be priced Rs3 higher.
In addition, kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also become more expensive, costing Rs5 more each.
|Product
|Existing price (in Rs)
|New price (in Rs w.e.f from Dec 16, 2020)
|Petrol
|100.69
|103.69
|High-Speed Diesel
|105.43
|108.44
|Kerosene Oil
|65.29
|70.29
|Light Diesel Oil
|65.86
|67.86