Folk singer Khushboo Leghari rescued from abduction

SUKKUR: Folk Singer Khushboo Leghari was rescued from an abduction attempt on Tuesday.
According to details from the police, the kidnappers had invited the singer over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.
Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her when she arrived at the said venue.
Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.
The artist thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response and immediately returned to her house.