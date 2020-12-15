close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Pakistan

Imtiaz Hussain
December 15, 2020

Folk singer Khushboo Leghari rescued from abduction

Pakistan

Imtiaz Hussain
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Folk Singer Khushboo Leghari was rescued on Tuesday. Photo: File
  • The kidnappers had invited the singer over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.
  •  Leghari found no ceremony taking place when she arrived at the said venue.
  • Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

SUKKUR: Folk Singer Khushboo Leghari was rescued from an abduction attempt on Tuesday.

According to details from the police, the kidnappers had invited the singer over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.

 Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her when she arrived at the said venue.

Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

The artist thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response and immediately returned to her house.

