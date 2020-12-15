Folk singer Khushboo Leghari rescued from abduction

Folk Singer Khushboo Leghari was rescued on Tuesday. Photo: File

The kidnappers had invited the singer over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.

Leghari found no ceremony taking place when she arrived at the said venue.



Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

SUKKUR: Folk Singer Khushboo Leghari was rescued from an abduction attempt on Tuesday.

According to details from the police, the kidnappers had invited the singer over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.

Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her when she arrived at the said venue.

Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

The artist thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response and immediately returned to her house.