KU announces BSc Part-II 2019 results

Karachi Universit's Silver Jubille Gate.

Karachi University on Tuesday announced the result of the BSc (Pass) Part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2019.



According to a gazette issued by the varsity, 2,836 candidates were registered of which 2,744 students appeared in the exam. Of the total, 276 candidates were declared pass with first division, 317 students with the second division, while one candidate managed to clear the exams with the third division.

The overall passing percentage was 21.72%.

The gazette showed that Barira, bearing seat number 792430, student of DJ Sindh Government Science College, obtained 1,318 marks out of a total of 1,600 marks and clinched the first position.

Meanwhile, Tabeer, seat number 792531, student of Defence Authority College for Women, secured 1,299 marks and the second position, whereas Mahnoor, seat number 793039, student of PECHS Government College for Women, received 1294 marks and third position.






