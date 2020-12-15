KU entry test: Result of bachelors programme to be announced on Dec 17

Department of Mass Communication University of Karachi. — Facebook/Files

Karachi University said Tuesday that it would announce the result of the entry test for the bachelor's programme on December 17, 2020.



The entry test for the academic year 2021 was held on December 13, 2020, while the results were expected to be announced a day later, i.e. December 14.

The delay in announcing the result has occurred due to some technical reasons, the in-charge of KU's Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said.