close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

KU entry test: Result of bachelors programme to be announced on Dec 17

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Department of Mass Communication University of Karachi. — Facebook/Files

Karachi  University said Tuesday that it would announce the result of the entry test for the bachelor's programme on December 17, 2020.

The entry test for the academic year 2021 was held on December 13, 2020, while the results were expected to be announced a day later, i.e. December 14.

The delay in announcing the result has occurred due to some technical reasons, the in-charge of KU's Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan