close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Talha Hashmi
December 15, 2020

Karachi University cracker attack: Three including Rangers official injured

Pakistan

Talha Hashmi
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
A picture of the Karachi University. Photo: File

KARACHI: Three people were injured including a Rangers official after a couple of men threw a cracker attack on one of the gates of the Karachi University on Tuesday, reported Geo News. 

Police confirmed that the attack took place at Karachi University's Sheikh Zayed gate. "The men came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate," said SSP East.

Police officials confirmed that Rangers officials were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital.

"Rangers officials were posted at the gate," confirmed SSP East. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan