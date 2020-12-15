PM Imran Khan suggests youth to read 'Islam and the Destiny of man'

Prime Minister Imran Khan is usually giving recommendations to his fans and especially the youth of the country. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday suggested youth to read "Islam And The Destiny of Man" by Charles Gai Eaton in order to develop their interests in Islamic history and culture.

The prime minister is an avid reader is usually giving recommendations to his fans and especially the youth of the country. This time he re-shared one of his previous recommendations on his Instagram story.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had recommended “History of the Pathans” by Haroon Rashid as the book of the month, sharing that he is currently reading this one.



Taking to his Instagram, the premier said that the book is about Pathan tribes, akin to his own, which migrated to India from Afghanistan over the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of the subcontinent.

"This month I recommend the book “History of the Pathans” by Brig (R) Haroon Rashid. Volume Seven, which I am reading, is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India," the prime minister wrote.