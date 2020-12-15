Magnetic bomb diffused near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi

KARACHI: A Bomb Disposal Squad on Tuesday diffused a magnetic bomb, stuck to a vehicle, near the Bilawal Chowrangi area in Karachi.

The BDS was called in after a suspicious vehicle was spotted moving in the area near the Bilawal House.

SSP Zubair Nazir said a 200-metre area was cordoned off and people evacuated as the BDS inspected the explosive-ridden vehicle.

Sindh Police said the two foreigners inside the car have been detained and moved to an undisclosed location. The car and suspects belonged to a local restaurant.

Further investigation is underway.

