Case registered against PDM leadership for causing 'irreparable damage' to Minar-e-Pakistan during Lahore rally

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Multan rally in November. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership has been booked in a case registered against the Opposition over the Lahore jalsa.



An FIR was registered at the Larri Adda police station stating that the PDM leaderships damaged a national heritage by breaking the locks of Greater Iqbal Park at Minar-e-Pakistan and forcibly entering to hold a rally.

It has been registered on the complaint of a security officer.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been nominated in the case. Several other Opposition leaders, including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb have also been named in the FIR.

The Opposition leaders violated coronavirus SOPs and the Sound System Act among other violation, the FIR read.



It says PDM leaders broke the gate and fences of the Greater Iqbal Park to enter for the jalsa.

PML-N's Malik Waseem Khokhar barged into the park with 125, the FIR said.

PDM has also been accused of breaking the tiles of the park floor to install lights.

Cased registered against forced entry

A day earlier, two more cases were registered against PDM workers by the Lahore police. The cases were registered at the Larri Adda police station. The guards of Greater Iqbal Park acted as complainants in these cases.

The complainants alleged PDM workers had forcefully entered the venue by breaking the gates, damaging property, flowers, plants, etc. inside the Greater Iqbal Park.

The administration had not granted permission for procession at the park. Except security, police didn’t take any action against them at the venue of the gathering.

Multiple cases have already been registered against the PML-N leaders, activists and even those providing facilities to the opposition parties for their political activity like DJ Butt and a restaurant owner.