MDCAT 2020 students call for PMC to be abolished completely, ask govt for justice

Pakistani students of medicine have banded together to demand the country's regulatory authority of medical practitioners be abolished completely over what they claim was an unfair MDCAT 2020 exam.

The "PMC has zero credibility now," said one of the student leaders on Twitter, referring to the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

"It should be dissolved ASAP," they added.

The PMC had on Wednesday issued roll number slips for a special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 exam, scheduled for December 13.



Now, however, the aggrieved students have announced to run a protest campaign on Twitter, saying this was the start of a "battle against this TYRANNICAL GOV", asking students to use the #SaveOurFuture hashtag, and requesting others to join in as well.

The "PMC will not provide any justice," they said. "They are only playing with your mental and physical health."

"We demand justice for MDCAT aspirants," wrote another.

"From the day one since pmc came we are on roads & Twitter instead of studying & relaxing," said another student.

Earlier, the students of medicine had organised a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, asking "for justice". Among their demands for a fair MDCAT 2020 was a choice of "deletion of wrong MCQs", "giving grace marks" or "a reconduct at a provincial level".



