Pakistan govt did not take adequate measures to save prisoners from coronavirus: report

Owing to the deplorable condition of Pakistani prisons where the number of coronavirus cases is rising at an alarming rate, human rights organisations have criticised the Pakistani government for being negligent to the plight of prisoners.

As reported by Geo News, Amnesty International — an international human rights organisation — and Justice Project Pakistan recently prepared a joint report in which it was revealed that the government did not take adequate measures to save prison population from contracting the novel coronavirus.



Most prisons in the country remain overcrowded, the report stated, adding that the government did not deliver its promises by decreasing the number of prisoners from jails.



"Instead of reducing the number of incarcerated persons, about 6,000 new prisoners were added to already crammed jails between April and August 2020," the report stated.



Amnesty International and JPP stated that the government released some detainees in keeping with the coronavirus situation in the country but later rearrested them.