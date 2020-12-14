Indian artist honours Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar with realistic fan art

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former right-arm fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded an Indian artist for drawing a hyper-realistic ballpoint sketch of famed former cricketer and commentator, on Monday.
Titled 'Fast and the Furious,' the jaw-dropping artwork shared on Twitter and Instagram was made by the New Delhi-based freelance artist Chitrakar Lucky.
The sketch, which honours Pakistan's "Rawalpindi Express," shows two expressions of the legendary fast bowler, one in black ink and the other in red — the latter indicative of the cricketer's passion for cricket.
Responding to Lucky, Shoaib Akhtar re-shared their artwork, saying it was "lovely work".
"I can't thank you guys enough who make these illustrations by giving so much time & dedication," he added.
"Appreciate" the effort, the cricketer added on Instagram.