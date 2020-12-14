Indian artist honours Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar with realistic fan art

Shoaib Akhtar in the field (L) and the sketch of Shoaib Akhtar made by Chitrakar Lucky (R). The News/via Geo.tv/Files & Instagram/chitrakarlucky

Artwork shows two expressions of the legendary fast bowler

Sketch honours Pakistan's "Rawalpindi Express"

Shoaib Akhtar reshares artwork on Twitter, Instagram

Says "can't thank you guys enough" for giving "so much time & dedication"

Former right-arm fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded an Indian artist for drawing a hyper-realistic ballpoint sketch of famed former cricketer and commentator, on Monday.

Titled 'Fast and the Furious,' the jaw-dropping artwork shared on Twitter and Instagram was made by the New Delhi-based freelance artist Chitrakar Lucky.

The sketch, which honours Pakistan's "Rawalpindi Express," shows two expressions of the legendary fast bowler, one in black ink and the other in red — the latter indicative of the cricketer's passion for cricket.



Responding to Lucky, Shoaib Akhtar re-shared their artwork, saying it was "lovely work".

"I can't thank you guys enough who make these illustrations by giving so much time & dedication," he added.



"Appreciate" the effort, the cricketer added on Instagram.

