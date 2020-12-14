close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

CTD says it foiled attack on Islamabad Stock Exchange

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020


  • Three men responsible for Rawalpindi blast arrested
  • CTD says they planned to bomb Islamabad Stock Exchange
  • Militant organisations operating from Afghanistan provided financial support

The Counter-Terrorism Department said on Tuesday that it has arrested three terrorists involved in the Rawalpindi bomb blast.

A statement issued by the CTD-Lahore said the militants admitted to carrying out four terrorist attacks in Pakistan and planned to bomb the Islamabad Stock Exchange. It said the militants had financial links to terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan.

The department said it seized explosives during the operation.

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion near the Ganj Mandi police station in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Initial reports suggested it was a hand grenade attack.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said it was the second attack near a police station in 10 days.

In the last attack, on December 4, at least one man was killed and seven others were injured when an improvised explosive device exploded near the Pir Wadhai police station.

Latest News

More From Pakistan