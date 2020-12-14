Fawad Chaudhry says govt should talk to the Opposition now

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the government should start negotiations with the Opposition.

According to Geo News, the minister took to his Twitter account and stated that Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai should have accepted his failure at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally but decided not to because of his arrogance.

"The narrative of the Opposition has died after yesterday's jalsa in Lahore," he said. "It's high time the government paved way for the Opposition and started negotiations with them."

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry stated that Achakzai should be ousted from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) if PML-N and PPP consider themselves to be federal parties, otherwise they would be historically recognised for siding with "anti-Punjab" characters.



Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai is 'ignorant' and questioned his loyalties to the country after he used some insulting about words for the people of Lahore during PDM's jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan yesterday.



"Achakzai does not even know that every movement for democracy in Pakistan started from Lahore," Fawad Chaudhry maintained.

The Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Chief had accused the people of Lahore for siding with the British, along with Hindus and Sikhs, during the pre-partition era.

"I am not here to accuse anyone, but I am sorry to say that the people of Lahore tried to occupy the Afghan territory together with the British, Sikhs and the Hindus," Achakzai had said.