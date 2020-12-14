PM Imran Khan discusses strategy against Opposition with PTI leaders

PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

Meeting with PTI leaders and coalition partners underway

Meeting called with govt spokespersons later today

New strategy to deal with Opposition under review

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of top PTI leadership and coalition partners to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

The meeting is being attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, and Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.



Sources said the premier will brief the party leadership on future strategy against the Opposition's anti-government movement. The prime minister has called a meeting of governments' spokesperson late today as well.

The development comes following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa in Lahore Sunday night.

Fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the rally as a long march to Islamabad was announced.

Although no definite date was given for the march, Fazl put the timeframe for the march at the start of late January or early February next year. The PDM chief said the "illegitimate government" will not be allowed to rule, adding that the Opposition will only "rest after the PTI government is brought to an end".

PM Imran Khan's response to PDM jalsa

Terming the 11-party Opposition alliance's show as 'pathetic', PM Imran Khan said PDM had spent "so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during the COVID-19 spike showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being".

"I will never give an NRO," he reiterated. "Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise."