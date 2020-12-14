PDM's Lahore rally participants should self-quarantine: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a media briefing. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally to quarantine themselves in order to ensure the safety of their dear ones.

The minister lamented that the PDM rally had doubled the fears of coronavirus spread in Punjab.

She strictly advised that everyone who attended the jalsa should quarantine themselves for at least 14 days in order to keep their families safe.

"The PDM has carried out a deadly attack on the health of its workers under the guise of its lustrous politics and in a bid to hide [their] corruption," she censured.

Dr Rashid regretted that despite the government's incessant efforts to prevent mass gatherings from taking place, the Opposition still went ahead with their jalsas to put the lives of its workers at stake.

She added: “People will never forgive PDM, who has become the enemy of their well-being."

'PDM failed to attract a massive crowd'

Speaking about the crowd that participated in the last PDM jalsa, PTI Senator Faisal Faisal Javed Khan has claimed that the PDM failed to attract a massive crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan despite its tall claims, adding that the Lahore rally was a total fiasco.



“Eleven parties could not gather 22,000 people,” he remarked.

Javed also alleged that the Opposition parties posted pictures of old PTI meetings on social media to show that a lot of people attended the jalsa.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Malik Ahmad Khan said that every jalsa has a unique situation.

"The PDM jalsa is a movement against the tyrannical government's rule,” he added.

"I was present at the venue and saw that there were as many people inside Minar-e-Pakistan's as there were outside. In fact, the capacity of the venue was less for the participants," he maintained.

In response to PTI leaders' assertion that they would never hand over the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NROs) to them, Ahmed said that PDM leaders are not seeking NROs. “In what capacity can Imran Khan give NROs?”, he asked.



He also said that the Opposition will now exert more pressure on the government.