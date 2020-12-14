close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

PM Imran Khan prays for Maulana Tariq Jameel's speedy recovery from COVID-19

Mon, Dec 14, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan while meeting Maulana Tariq Jameel at an event. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for the swift recovery of prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel's   after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing a tweet on Monday, the premier said: "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel's speedy and full recovery from the COVID-19." 

The Maulana is currently hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

He broke the news on social media on Sunday,  asking people to remember him in their prayers. 

He shared that he had been feeling unwell the past few days.

