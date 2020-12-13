



RAWALPINDI: At least 25 people have reportedly suffered injuries during a bomb explosion near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi Police Station, rescue officials said on Sunday.

According to details from Rescue 1122, three people are reportedly in critical condition, while 19 others had to be shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Three people who sustained minor injuries due to the blast were given first aid on the spot.

A time device was used in the explosion which took place outside of a filtration plant, the police said, adding that immediately reached the site of the blast to carry out further investigation.

Initially, it was thought that a cylinder exploded to cause the blast, but police investigation revealed that a timed device was used in the explosion.

Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that even though an investigation is currently underway, a terrorist plot cannot be ruled out as civilians were targeted.

He said: "According to the initial probe, some people riding a motorcycle were involved, but we are further looking into the matter".

"We have also applied security measures at the DHQ Hospitals," he confirmed.