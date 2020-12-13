Loco Services successfully organises state-of-the-art virtual conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Loco services, which is the country partner of World CIO 200 Summit 2020, successfully organised a state-of-the-art virtual conference for the CIO 200 Awards.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, the CIO 200 Awards is a celebration of the digital transformation leaders and their undeniable merit in leading this revolution.
The award recognises technology’s hard taskmasters and their ingenious efforts in making digitisation a notch above its standards with their experience and expertise.
Geo News, being the Exclusive Media Partner, played a vital role in the success of the summit, the statement said.
The CIO 200 Awards conference was attended by "top-notch IT experts". The awards, as per the details, were categorised into four categories of CIOs: Legends, Masters, Leaders, and Next-Gen. IT Heads/CIOs were recognised and awarded during the summit.
"Few Pakistani CIOs will be recognised world-wide in the Global Grand Finale by finding a place in the BOTS," the company said in the official statement.
Aiming to take the IT heads/CIO's to the global level, Muhammad Umer Khokhar, MD Loco, said: "We have been trying hard to take them to the global surface. By bringing ‘The World CIO 200 Summit’ to Pakistan, it encourages participation and helps in the recognition of CIOs/IT heads of Pakistan at the International level."
"Loco Services is working on several other platforms to promote and elevating Pakistan in the best possible manner,” he added.