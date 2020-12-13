Kate and William attacked for using jaw-dropping amount of taxpayers' money on royal train tour

The staggering cost of Kate and William's trip will leave you shocked

Kate Middleton and Prince William invited a lot of flak after they undetook a trip on the royal train amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to sources, the staggering cost of the trip amounts to a whopping £20,000, all of which is basically taxpayers' money.

Speaking on the matter, ITV Royal Rota's Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson said, "There is a question there about should you be going to a food bank in your own private royal train at vast costs?

"We know how much these cost, we see them every year in the financial report.

"It's like £20,000 to go back to Wales and back. It's not a cheap item and it's not particularly environmentally friendly as well," said Ship.

To this, Robinson added, "Royals travelling around on whatever mode of transport they had gone for would have been expensive.

"It's always a debate that comes up every year when we get the royal finances how much the royal train cost."



Kate and William went for a three-day visit this week across the England, Wales and Scotland on Queen Elizabeth's royal train.