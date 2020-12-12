The Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — The News/Files

The Foreign Office on Saturday slammed India's attempt to deny responsibility for the disinformation campaign against Pakistan, stating that the report clearly revealed that New Delhi is neither "responsible" nor a "democracy".



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA's) "tall claims have no legs to stand on," said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



An expose by EU DisinfoLab has shown in detail the web of more than 750 media in 116 countries; over 550 website domain names registered; resurrection of dead people; impersonation of EU institutions and direct control of more than 10 NGOs accredited to the UN Human Rights Council, utilized for the purpose of pushing fake news and false Indian propaganda against Pakistan since 2005.

The Foreign Office said that "extensive and irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan" was already shared.

The report by the independent, non-profit disinformation watchdog further corroborates Pakistan's long-held position about "India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and its unrelenting smear campaign against Pakistan", it added.

The statement reiterated Pakistan's urgent request to the UN Human Rights machinery, in particular the Human Rights Council (HRC) to probe how the platform was misused in such a manner against a member state.

"The relevant authorities in Switzerland and Belgium must investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs registered within their jurisdiction," it stated.

Pakistan also called upon the EU authorities to "take full cognizance" of the disinformation campaign and proceed to hold those accountable who "misused their procedures and abused the European institutions".

"For far too long, India has masqueraded itself as a ‘victim’ of terrorism. It is time that the world saw the reality of India as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally," the statement urged.

It called to attention the fact that the latest revelations establish that "no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s unspeakable crimes" in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in misleading the world.

Pakistan, in the statement, also reiterated its commitment to supporting the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as per the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.