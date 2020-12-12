Punjab CM Usman Buzdar advises PDM to resolve issues through dialogue

File photo of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday advised Opposition parties to resolve issues through dialogue and avoid holding public gatherings during a pandemic.

Questioning why it is imperative for the Opposition to hold a jalsa when coronavirus cases are on the rise, he emphasised that the government will deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in accordance with the law.



The PDM is adamant on holding a rally tomorrow [December 13] in Lahore despite the federal and provincial governments denying permission for a public gathering citing the rise in COVID-19 infections.

'Opposition heading towards a deadlock'

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also criticised the Opposition for planning to hold the jalsa despite being aware of the danger to public life because of the deadly coronavirus as well as a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

“The Opposition, with its stubbornness, is heading towards a dead end,” he said in a tweet Saturday. He added that the PDM will face failure and PM Imran Khan will emerge victorious.

Similarly, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar criticised the PDM for "blatant disregard for safety and welfare of people".

On the other hand, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill argued that the government could not allow PDM to hold a public gathering as it violated court orders. He warned the Opposition that strict action would be taken against any violation of the coronavirus SOPs.



