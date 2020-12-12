Pakistan government announces public holidays for 2021

ISLAMABAD: The list of public holidays for 2021 has been announced by the Pakistan government.

There are 14 holidays for the general public and 22 option holidays in the interior ministry notification issued on Friday.

The first public holiday falls on February 5 for Kashmir day.

For optional holidays, government employees are allowed to avail one of the 22 if they are Muslim and three if non-Muslim.

The list includes holidays for Kashmir Day, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eidul Fitr , Eidul Azha, Independence Day, Ashura Muharram, Eid Miladun Nabi and Quaid-i-Azam Day/Christmas

Three bank holidays have been announced too. The bank will be closed for public dealing, however, the employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will report to work as usual.

