Pakistan reports 2,729 new coronavirus infections

Women wearing face masks seen in a Karachi market. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's coronavirus tally surged to 435,056 as 2,729 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the national positivity rate stands at 6.58% on Saturday.

The highest coronavirus prevalence has been observed in Karachi at a COVID-19 positivity rate of 20.88%, followed by Peshawar at 15.05% and Muzaffarabad at 11.20%.

With 1,489 people testing positive for COVID-19, Sindh continues to report highest positivity rate of 12.91%. Punjab reported 629 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.87%, while Balochistan's rate stands at 10.48% with 46 new cases.

At least 42 people tested positive for the virus in AJK as the region's positivity rate remains above 8%. With 252 new infections, KP's positivity rate stands at 4.12% and GB's at 1.23%.

Recoveries

The country has one of the highest recovery rates in the world with over 87% of the coronavirus patients surviving the virus.

The highest recovery rate has been observed in Balochistan as 96% of the coronavirus patients have beaten the virus, followed by GB at 95.15% and Punjab 91.06%. KP has reported a recovery rate of 88% and Sindh at 86% while Islamabad and AJK recorded 79.8% and 79.2% respectively.

Deaths

A total of 71 COVID-19 deaths were reported across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,724.

The highest fatality rates of 2.8% and 2.6% have been observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab respectively. The two provinces are closely followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with a fatality rate of 2.4% while Gilgit Baltistan reported 2.0% and Sindh 1.6%. Balochistan has the lowest fatality rate of 0.98$.

With 32 people dying of the novel coronavirus, Punjab recorded the most deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. Sindh reported 22, KP and Islamabad recorded five and two died in AJK.

Since the beginning of December, Pakistan is losing about 57 lives on average per day as 634 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 11 days. During the early months of the pandemic, the country was reporting as many as 139 deaths every day with a mortality rate of over 2.14%.

The current rate stands at 2.0%.