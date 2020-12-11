In meeting with private school delegation, govt agrees to give relief package

Students wear protective masks maintaining safe distance as they attend a class. — AFP/Files

The federal government on Friday approved a relief package for the pandemic-hit private educational institutions, Geo News reported citing sources, as it decided to allow students to visit schools once a week.

The development came after a delegation of the association of private educational institutions met Secretary Education Farah Hamid, sources from the education ministry said.

The private schools with a low fee structure would be granted interest-free loans, sources said, adding that the registration of private schools has been extended for a year.

The federal board has also decided to extend the deadline for sending admission forms, sources said.



Meanwhile, the delegation urged the secretary of education to reopen the schools at any cost on January 11 — the official date announced by the government.

On November 23, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all schools across the country would remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood said.

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss school closures.

