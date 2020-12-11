PM Imran Khan. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that tourism is exploding in Pakistan for the first time in history, therefore, the need for eco-friendly policies has become more important than ever before.

According to Geo News, the premier was addressing the launch ceremony of an eco-tourism agreement signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the World Bank, and Nestle Pakistan.



During the ceremony, PM Imran Khan unveiled the logo of Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK).



Need for eco-tourism

PM Imran Khan said that irregular tourism, unplanned development, and improper disposal of waste is destroying many of Pakistan's beautiful touristic sites, therefore, there is an increased need for bio laws and eco-friendly tourism in the country.



He cited the example of resort towns in Pakistan, including Murree, where many unplanned buildings have been erected, turning the place into a concrete jungle.

"Tourism is being negatively affected because of the concrete jungles. No one will come here if this continues," he said. "If we make sure that our touristic sites are clean, they will attract more tourism."

PM Imran Khan added that a country's tourism will not succeed if the local residents are not able to benefit from the industry, adding that the tourism industry has the potential to create more jobs.



"If local people are made aware of protecting the sites [from environmental degradation] because tourism is linked to their livelihoods, they will employ efforts to protect those sites," PM Khan said. "In this way, we will not only preserve our touristic sites but will also generate employment."