Pakistan urges UN to take notice of Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday urged the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to take notice of India's campaign to malign Pakistan and delist the fake NGOs that it has created for the purpose.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf addressed a press conference to convey Pakistan's stance after the European Union (EU) DisinfoLab released an investigative report detailing how India has been undermining Pakistan within the EU and UN through fake NGOs and news.

‘Report confirms Pakistan's apprehensions’

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India is involved in a hybrid war against Pakistan and the latest report by the EU DisinfoLab confirms Pakistan’s apprehensions against the Indian propaganda.

"Indian network is working to consolidate more power and improve the image of India and damage the reputation of rival countries so that it can ultimately garner more support for itself from the international community," FM Qureshi said.

According to the report, India has been running a 15 year-long operation to spread lies about Pakistan with the help of more than 750 fake media outlets, reporting in 119 states. Aside from that, more than 550 domain names were registered under the operation to create a web of platforms that propagated fake news. Indian news platform ANI played a key role in spreading the fake news created through this operation in India and around the world.

"Pakistan has been informing the world about India's activities for a long time. The country also launched a full-fledged campaign against Pakistan with regards to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," he maintained, calling upon the international community to take notice of such steps by the RSS-BJP regime.

‘India has turned into a mafia’

SAPM National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said that by falsely using UN and EU to defame Pakistan, India has breached international laws.

He added that Pakistan's enemy (India) is not a country anymore but it has turned into a mafia.

"Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against India's propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum," he said. "Our paradigm is based on economic security and peace while India is pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan's development."

He said all such hybrid war tactics of India will be foiled.