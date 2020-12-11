Sindh health minister says provinces not taken into confidence on COVID-19 vaccine

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho thanked the WHO for its support to the Sindh health department, especially during outbreaks and other crisis. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday complained that the federal government has not taken provinces into confidence regarding the coronavirus vaccination timeline.

The provincial minister said it was difficult to say when the vaccine will be available for the public, adding that there has been no contact with vaccine manufacturers.

The federal government, however, is working on multiple strategies to obtain the vaccine for which $150 million had already been allocated.

Pechuho lamented that she usually finds out about the federal government’s stance on vaccines through media reports.

Hoping that the vaccine would be available before spring next year, she said, “people aged 60 and above and healthcare workers will be the first to receive it”.

A day earlier, the Sindh health minister had sought World Health Organisation (WHO) assistance for the procurement and dispensing of the vaccine for the poor people in Sindh.

Speaking at the inauguration of refurbished Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) centre, she had said the government should start planning procurement, storage and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

"We need WHO’s assistance in its procurement, storage, cold-chain management and distribution so that we could vaccinate our elderly people and those who have comorbidities but they can’t afford it,” she added.