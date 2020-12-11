PM Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaikh Rasheed as interior minister

PM Imran Khan has also inducted Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as federal minister after IHC verdict barred advisers from chairing cabinet bodies.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reshuffled the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.

On the other hand, the PM appointed Ijaz Shah as the minister for narcotics control. He was earlier serving as the interior minister. While Azam Swati who had the portfolio of the narcotics control has been made the minister for railways.

Furthermore, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister after taking oath as a federal minister earlier in the day.

All the appointments were confirmed by PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed, who is a close aide of PM Imran Khan.

President Arif Alvi administers oath to Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Earlier today, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made a federal minister after President Arif Alvi administered oath to him at the President House.

The former adviser was elevated as a federal minister after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict on inclusion of advisors and special assistants in cabinet committees.



Sheikh was made a federal minister under the Article 91(9) of the Constitution. The clause bestows the prime minister with the power to appoint unelected individuals as ministers for six months.



However, the Constitution states that at the end of six months, that individual will "cease to be a minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a minister unless he is elected a member of that Assembly".