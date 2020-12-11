LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be meeting today at Jati umrah in Lahore.

It is expected that they will discuss a strategy for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Sunday jalsa in Lahore.

The PPP chairperson will also offer condolences over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and grandmother of Maryam.

The government has said it doesnt plan to place containers at the entry points of the provincial capital during the jalsa. The PDM leadership, however, believes the government will use all tactics to victimise the Opposition like it did in Multan a few days ago.

Apart from discussing the issue of resignations from assemblies, Bilawal and Maryam are expected to discuss the strategy to counter any plan of the government if it uses the option of using force against the PDM activists.

Lahore is a stronghold of the PML-N as well its base camp for decades, where the jalsa will be held on December 13.