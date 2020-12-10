There are underground torture cells in occupied Kashmir, claims Mushaal Mullick

Mushaal Hussein Mullick. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Wife of chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik and human rights activist, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Thursday claimed that underground torture cells exist in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are slaughtered.

The activist, addressing a ceremony of the Youth Forum For Kashmir, said that prisoners in these torture cells are being given water and food "mixed with shards of glass".

"The world has only seen a glimpse due to coronavirus what it is to be confined at home," Mullick said.

She said that a major contribution to the survival of Pakistan has been made by Kashmiris, "and if you want to save Pakistan, then you have to become the voice of Kashmiris".

Mullick further said that there are no human rights for Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

She said that Muslims, Sikhs, and other communities are being oppressed in India.

Mullick and the participants at the ceremony freed pigeons to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.