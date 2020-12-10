Bahawalpur teen's 'tortured body' recovered: police

An Edhi ambulance. — Geo.tv/Files

Police said Thursday that a 14-year-old boy's "tortured body " was recovered from a house in Bahawalpur's Basti Jamra area of ​​Uch Sharif Tehsil.



According to police, the boy, identified as Abdullah, was allegedly murdered by his friend. The 14-year-old's body was found at his friend's house, while all of the family members had fled.

The deceased boy's father said that his son's friend had called him to his house two days ago and since then his whereabouts were unknown.



Abdullah was the only child of his parents, police said. The search for the suspects is underway, it added.