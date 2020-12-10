Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a call with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Thursday discussed Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and the prevailing situation of the pandemic.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth.

The premier apprised Gates about Pakistan's commitment to combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic through coordinated efforts and smart lockdowns.

The premier expressed this resolve during his telephonic conversation with the American business magnate where the two sides exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in the country.

PM Imran shared Pakistan's policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and the economy.

He acknowledged the Gates Foundation's continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan's population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

Commending the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries, the prime minister reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government.

The prime minister thanked the Gates Foundation for its critical support in building Pakistan's emergency management capacity for polio eradication, highlighting that anti-polio campaigns are being intensified across the country.

PM Imran and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.