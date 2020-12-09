Prince Harry issued warning over Netflix’s attempts to ‘dig in its heels’ with ‘The Crown’: report

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Russell Myers. He told ITV's Lorraine Kelly that The Crown controversy is “rumbling on, and I don't think it's going to go away anytime soon. Netflix are digging their heels really and have broken their silence on it."

Soon after Mr. Myers shed light on his fears regarding the series, Lorraine’s host Ms Kelly explained, "For us, we kind of lived through this so we know and can take the truth from the rest."

“But a whole new generation is growing up and watching this, and they will think that that was gospel truth. A lot of it is, a lot of it absolutely is, but they weren't in the room when people were talking."