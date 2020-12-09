Minor boy allegedly raped after he was kidnapped in Layyah

Representational image. — The News/Files

An 11-year-old minor boy in Layyah was allegedly subjected to rape after he was kidnapped, police said Wednesday.



According to police, two kidnappers had allegedly raped the boy in a house that was under construction.



The police said that the medical reports had "confirmed that the boy had been raped", adding that a case had been registered in this regard.

Both the suspects will be arrested soon, police added.