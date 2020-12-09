Minor boy allegedly raped after he was kidnapped in Layyah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An 11-year-old minor boy in Layyah was allegedly subjected to rape after he was kidnapped, police said Wednesday.
According to police, two kidnappers had allegedly raped the boy in a house that was under construction.
The police said that the medical reports had "confirmed that the boy had been raped", adding that a case had been registered in this regard.
Both the suspects will be arrested soon, police added.