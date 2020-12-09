close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 9, 2020

Minor boy allegedly raped after he was kidnapped in Layyah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020
Representational image. — The News/Files

An 11-year-old minor boy in Layyah was allegedly subjected to rape after he was kidnapped, police said Wednesday.

According to police, two kidnappers had allegedly raped the boy in a house that was under construction.

The police said that the medical reports had "confirmed that the boy had been raped", adding that a case had been registered in this regard.

Both the suspects will be arrested soon, police added.

