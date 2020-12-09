Pakistan's coronavirus tally has risen by 2,963 new infections in the past 24 hours. Photo: File

Karachi on Tuesday reported over 21% positivity rate for the second day in a row, with at least 1,242 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, adding to Sindh's single-day tally of 1,472 cases.

According to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the second-highest national coronavirus positivity rate of 19.03% was reported in Hyderabad.

Moreover, the provincial tally of infections climbed to 187,684 with a 13.1% positivity rate.

The third highest coronavirus positivity rate was observed in Mirpur with 13.16% of the PCR tests detecting SARS-CoV-2, followed by Rawalpindi with 13.03%, Peshawar with 13.02%, and Abbottabad at 11.82%.

In provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the second-highest COVID-19 prevalence at 10.6%, closely followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 9.8%.

The federal capital and Balochistan recorded 6.3% and 6.5% respectively while Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan reported 3.9% and 3.7%.

National positivity rate has fallen to 7.7%

Pakistan's coronavirus tally has risen by 2,963 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 426,142.

NCOC data revealed that 60 more lives were lost to the virus on Tuesday across the country, bringing the death tally to 8,547.

Presently, there are 45,324 active coronavirus cases in the country with 2,498 under critical care - out of which condition of 12 patients deteriorated. With 1,797 patients beating the virus in the past 24 hours, 372,271 have recovered so far.