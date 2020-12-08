Renowned businessmen Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Former KCCI president Siraj Kassam Teli. File photo

DUBAI: Renowned Pakistani businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday in Dubai, Geo News reported. He was 67.

He was admitted to a UAE hospital and breathed his last during treatment, according to the TV report.

He was the 27th president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

KCCI President Shahriq Vohra said Teli was a visionary and leader for all.

“This is a loss for the whole of Pakistan. We are in a state of shock,” Vohra said.

Teli was known for his blunt comments on law and order. He never shied away from speaking the truth, his colleagues say.

Ex-KCCI chief Zubair Motiwala said Teli's demise has created a wide gap in the leadership of the business community.

“He always spoke the truth without considering the consequences,” Motiwala said.

Businessmen Group Chairman Teli was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan for his services in the financial sector in 2011.

He was born in 1953 in Karachi. Teli graduated from Government Commerce College in 1974.

Condolences pour in

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Teli.