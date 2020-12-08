Man beaten up for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's security guard punched the man who kept his hand on her shoulder during her visit to Lahore's Shahdara on Monday.
A short video clip of the incident has emerged on social media which showed a man touching the PML-N leader from behind.
Maryam was seen looking at him in vexation, while her bodyguard pushed him back and hit him with his right hand.
The incident took place when PML-N stalwart arrived at the reception camp of Sheikh Rohail Asghar in Daroghwala for public interaction ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Party jalsa on December 13.
In another incident, a person threw a branch from the back of the stage that hit Maryam's forehead when she was interacting with the demonstrators.
The PML-N leader visited various city areas on Monday and addressed corner meetings in connection with the public mobilisation campaign for the December 13 PDM jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.