Man beaten up for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

A screengrab of the video shows a man trying to keep his hand on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's shoulder. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's security guard punched the man who kept his hand on her shoulder during her visit to Lahore's Shahdara on Monday.

A short video clip of the incident has emerged on social media which showed a man touching the PML-N leader from behind.

Maryam was seen looking at him in vexation, while her bodyguard pushed him back and hit him with his right hand.

The incident took place when PML-N stalwart arrived at the reception camp of Sheikh Rohail Asghar in Daroghwala for public interaction ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Party jalsa on December 13.

In another incident, a person threw a branch from the back of the stage that hit Maryam's forehead when she was interacting with the demonstrators.



The PML-N leader visited various city areas on Monday and addressed corner meetings in connection with the public mobilisation campaign for the December 13 PDM jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.