PM Imran Khan unfollows everyone from Twitter

Some Twitter users made jokes that were more in line with the millennial humour. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan seemed to have pruned his Twitter following Monday, going as far as unfollowing everyone from his account.

On Monday evening, users of Pakistani Twitter space noticed that PM Imran Khan was no longer following anyone on Twitter from his official @ImranKhanPTI account.

However, it remained unclear if he unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife who has carved a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis. Regardless, Twitter was quick to take note.



Unsurprisingly, someone asked: "Bro @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed @Jemima_Khan?!?!"

"Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke," wrote Shaz Malik.



If true, and not just a Twitter glitch, this implies that PM Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on the micro-blogging website, prompting all kinds of reactions, varying from showing serious concern to making sarcastic and hilarious comments.

"No one is special for Khan sahab anymore; he has unfollowed everyone," wrote one Twitter user.

A user made a light-hearted joke about the premier and his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, while yet another compared him to singer Atif Aslam.

Others made jokes that were more in line with the millennial humour.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account.

Screenshots of PM Imran Khan's Instagram account. Instagram/Screenshots via Geo.tv

These include the verified accounts of the PTI and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

