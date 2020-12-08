India hands over two sisters to Pakistan who had mistakenly crossed LoC

The two sisters, who yesterday had mistakenly crossed the Line of control (LOC). — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities on Monday handed over two sisters who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) by mistake into India a day earlier.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday that both sisters, who had mistakenly crossed the border, were returned to Pakistan at the Rawlakot Poonch crossing point.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had raised the matter of returning the girls under an already agreed procedure with India.

The two sisters - Sana Zubair and Laibha Zubair - belonging to Abbaspur in Azad Kashmir, were arrested by the Indian Army when they mistakenly crossed the LOC.