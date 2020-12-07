Medical report submitted to IHC says ex-president Zardari suffered head injuries

PPP Co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

Former president Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, Geo News reported Monday, citing a medical report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



The medical report, obtained by Geo News, revealed that the former president was readmitted to a hospital on November 22.

He had earlier been discharged from the hospital on October 11.

Zardari had complained of swelling in his head and pain on the left side of his chest after he had fallen, the report said, adding that the chest pain increased whenever Zardari walked.

It added that the former president complained of tension and pain in the lower back as well.

The report said that after a detailed examination, it has emerged that a blood clot had formed in the occipital bone of the former president, adding that neuro, orthopaedic, and spinal surgeons had examined Zardari.

The report said that a CT scan of the former president's brain was also conducted, adding that after the development, Zardari has been advised against travelling on medical grounds.

According to a news report, the former president had filed an application at the IHC where he asked the court to exempt him from appearing in the fake bank accounts case.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek submitted the application that sought exemption from the former president's physical appearance before the court in the case.