LAHORE: The New Zealand authorities on Monday have given permission to the Pakistani squad to leave the managed isolation facility after 52 members tested negative for the coronavirus.



Pakistan had their exemption to train revoked last week after eight members of squad tested positive during their stay in isolation.

Green shirts, after being given final approval, are to head to Queenstown for intra-squad warmup matches before the Twenty20 series starts on Dec 18.



The team will leave on Tuesday after regrouping at a hotel in Christchurch. However, the squad will leave behind one member who will join them in Queenstown on Thursday after completing his managed isolation period.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches in New Zealand next month. On the sidelines, Pakistan Shaheens will also play two four-day games against New Zealand A on the tour.

The permission to leave the managed isolation facility was given after the Pakistan squad tested negative when their samples were taken on day 12 of the isolation period.



Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Sunday the team had been affected by being restricted from training while in isolation.

Last week, New Zealand health authorities stated that two of three cases that returned with positive PCR on day six of testing earlier are now confirmed as “historical cases” and not infectious anymore.



The New Zealand Cricket Board authorities had earlier said that some members of the Pakistani team had "violated safety protocols on the first day of managed isolation".