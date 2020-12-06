India has been pushed into a defensive position now: Qureshi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File

MULTAN: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India has been pushed into a defensive position now, adding that the dossier on India's state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan has rendered India speechless.



According to Geo News, the foreign minister was speaking to journalists in Multan about different issues of national and international importance.

Shedding light on the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, Qureshi said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its resolution has jointly rejected India's policy on India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, adding that there has been no consensus regarding the issue in India either.

He also talked about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said that India tried to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but it also failed in that regard.



PTI ready to talk to PDM

The foreign minister spoke about the current political climate in the country and said that PM Imran Khan is ready to talk to the PDM about everything except for the issue of NRO and corruption.

"The PTI-led government has never refused to hold negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The government invited PDM leaders to hold talks twice regarding their demands but they did not show up," he said.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said that the government is currently in talks with Great Britain regarding his deportation, adding that there are some legal issues which are currently being resolved.

"Nawaz Sharif is in good health now, so he should return to the country now," Qureshi stressed.