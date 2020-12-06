Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to get coronavirus vaccine within weeks

British Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will get coronavirus vaccine within weeks, according to media reports.



Queen, 94 and Prince Philip 99 are expected to accept the offer of vaccine on the advice of their doctors.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who are currently staying at their Windsor Castle, are in the first group identified for the vaccination.

However, the Daily Mail citing senior sources, reported that the Monarchs will not get preferential treatment, but instead 'wait in line' during the first wave of injections reserved for people over-80s and care home residents.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Queen has decided to remain at the Windsor Castle for the Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace spokesman said in a statement, “"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The spokesman further said "Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021."

This will be the first time in 32 years Queen will skip celebrations at Sandringham and celebrate at Windsor Castle.

Queen has been staying at Windsor castle since March, while Prince Philip has been there since retiring from public duties in 2017.