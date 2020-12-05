Video: Firdous Ashiq Awan breaks stack of tiles with bare hands

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes a stack of tiles in Lahore, on December 5, 2020. — Twitter/YusraSAskari

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan smashed a stack of tiles with her bare hands which she later said represented the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The special assistant seemed excited as she slammed her hand into the tiles, after which she made a fist and waived it at the audience as a show of strength.

"I visualised PDM and then struck the stack of tiles," Awan told reporters.



PDM and the government have been at loggerheads after the Centre imposed restrictions on large gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases.



The PDM is looking to hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13, with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar saying that action will be taken against those violating coronavirus safety protocols.